Salzgitter (SZG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (ETR: SZG):

8/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €27.00 ($27.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/17/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €26.00 ($26.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €34.00 ($34.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($29.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €23.00 ($23.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($45.92) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/10/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €25.00 ($25.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/14/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($29.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($29.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €23.00 ($23.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €43.00 ($43.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Salzgitter Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €25.70 ($26.22) on Friday. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($49.76). The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.26 and a 200-day moving average of €33.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

