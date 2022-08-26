Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading Up 1.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.10. Approximately 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

