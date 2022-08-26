Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading Up 1.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.10. Approximately 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.