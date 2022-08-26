Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 257.1% in August

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,256. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.44. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

