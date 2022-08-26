Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 257.1% in August

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Samsonite International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,256. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.44. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
About Samsonite International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsonite International (SMSEY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.