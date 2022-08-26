Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 61.1% in August

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sands China Stock Down 2.3 %

SCHYY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 23,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Sands China has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Sands China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

