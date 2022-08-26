Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Vera Kobalia Sells 1,900 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Vera Kobalia sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$15,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,002.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.75.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.11.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

