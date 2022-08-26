Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in August

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the July 31st total of 1,301,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNYNF stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.61. 1,600,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,790. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

