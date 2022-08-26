Sanshu Inu One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,354.00 (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Sanshu Inu Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanshu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

