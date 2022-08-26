SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 991,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $341,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,953. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.95.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

