Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 684,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.5 days.

Scentre Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS STGPF opened at $1.96 on Friday. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

