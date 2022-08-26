Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Buys 466,920 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,920 shares during the quarter. CI Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $27,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 738,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 1,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CI Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

CIXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

