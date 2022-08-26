Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $38.93 Million Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,273,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502,920 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up about 2.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.63% of Celestica worth $38,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 9,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

