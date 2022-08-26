Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,870 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 3.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Nutrien worth $59,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. 122,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

