Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 39,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

