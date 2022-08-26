Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 202,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,458. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.