Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 202,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

