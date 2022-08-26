Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,399. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

