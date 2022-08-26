Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Cut by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.31. 22,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

