SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCPL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised SciPlay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 173,468 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 805,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $13,722,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

