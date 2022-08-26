Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.55

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.55 and last traded at $72.56, with a volume of 12806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

