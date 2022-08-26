SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Shares Down 20.4%

SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 20.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$76.49 and last traded at C$76.49. Approximately 416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$96.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEBYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut SEB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEB in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SEB from SEK 124 to SEK 117 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEB from SEK 120 to SEK 117 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEB from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get SEB alerts:

SEB Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$98.39.

SEB Company Profile

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.