Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secured MoonRat Token has a market cap of $975,753.91 and $11,078.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769419 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.
Secured MoonRat Token Coin Profile
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Secured MoonRat Token Coin Trading
