Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.20 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $70.20 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00009822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00786640 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016513 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,644,495 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
