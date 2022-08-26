SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.24

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 7750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEGXF has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($14.98) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

SEGRO Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

