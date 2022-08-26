Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,658.00

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $152,159.06 and $31,658.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

