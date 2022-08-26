Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.79

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.79 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 19210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Semtech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Semtech by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

