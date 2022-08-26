Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.93

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 315,312 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.