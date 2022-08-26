Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 876,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 13,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,290. Senstar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $47.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.65.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

