Sentinel (DVPN) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $289,652.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,753,951,305 coins and its circulating supply is 11,070,875,323 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

