SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 2,434 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $11,877.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,534,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE SES opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $30,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.