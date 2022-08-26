SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 2,434 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $11,877.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,534,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.
- On Friday, August 19th, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.
SES AI Stock Performance
NYSE SES opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.47.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
