Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Navient by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,315,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after buying an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 988,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup increased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

