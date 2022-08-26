Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 171.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Weibo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WB shares. CLSA cut their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Weibo Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.