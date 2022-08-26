Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 24,109 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of PROG by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PROG by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 265,342 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after buying an additional 530,587 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

PROG stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.