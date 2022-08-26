Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,000 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $119.32 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,717,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,206 shares of company stock worth $55,597,163 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

