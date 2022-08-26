Seven Eight Capital LP Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

