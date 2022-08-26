Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $737,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 7.9 %

NetApp stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 122.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

