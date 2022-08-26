Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $737,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 7.9 %

NTAP stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.