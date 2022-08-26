Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

