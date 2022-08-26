Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,227 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $14,396,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CDW by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CDW by 21.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $187.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

