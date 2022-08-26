Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.