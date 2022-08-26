Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $654.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.77 and a 200 day moving average of $610.07.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

