Shardus (ULT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.37 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Shardus has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $12,455.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00492602 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.02071825 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.
