Shardus (ULT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.37 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Shardus has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $12,455.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00492602 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.02071825 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005238 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

