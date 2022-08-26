Shardus (ULT) Price Tops $0.14

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Shardus has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Shardus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $18,775.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00482902 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.02172656 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

