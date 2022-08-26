Shardus (ULT) Price Tops $0.14

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Shardus has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Shardus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $18,775.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00482902 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.02172656 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005591 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
