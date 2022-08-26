Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.
Sharp Stock Performance
SHCAY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,391. Sharp has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32.
