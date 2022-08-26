SHIELD Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $76,539.56 and approximately $24.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,315.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.44 or 0.07738265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00172954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00264543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00713582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00589929 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000949 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

According to CryptoCompare, "SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). "

