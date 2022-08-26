Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 929.9% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $30.38. 81,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

