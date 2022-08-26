Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,692. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. Shiseido has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $76.04.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

