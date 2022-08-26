Short Interest in Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Rises By 611.9%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 611.9% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 299.0 days.
Abcam Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ABCZF stock opened at 14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.67. Abcam has a 1-year low of 12.86 and a 1-year high of 23.08.
About Abcam
