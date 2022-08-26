Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Grows By 95.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,632,700 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the July 31st total of 2,878,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air China from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of AICAF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

