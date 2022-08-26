Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Decreases By 57.7%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the July 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 110,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 207,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

