Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Decreases By 57.7%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the July 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 110,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $12.63.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
