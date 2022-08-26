Short Interest in AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Decreases By 91.9%

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the July 31st total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AOWDF remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. AO World has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOWDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

